Air Force missile bases get new security helicopter

The Air Force is buying new helicopters for security missions at ICBM bases, including bases in Wyoming and North Dakota.

Boeing's MH-139 helicopter will replace the Air Force UH-N1 Iroguois, in use at missile bases since the 1970s. (U.S. Air Force)

Dec. 19, the Air Force will unveil the name for the new Boeing MH-139A helicopters. The helicopter replaces the iconic UH-1N “Huey,” which has been in service at missile bases since the 1970s.

The Air Force is contracted to buy 84 MH-139 helicopters at a cost of about $2.4 billion. The first helicopter is expected to be delivered in fiscal year 2021.

F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming and North Dakota’s Minot AFB are slated to get the new choppers.

The MH-139 can carry nine troops; and fly at a cruising speed of about 135 knots for at least three hours, traveling about 225 miles before having to be refueled.

What’s in a name?

Ever notice that U.S. Army helicopters are named after Native American tribes?

There used to be an Army regulation that mandated helicopters use Native American tribal names but that rule has been rescinded. Still, the tradition continues. The Bureau of Indian Affairs gives the military five options to choose from.

We don’t know what the Air Force will name the new MH-139 but here are some current helicopters in military use:

• UH-N1 Iroquois (transport)

• AH-64 Apache (assault helicopter)

• UH-60 Black Hawk (transport and combat)

• CH-47 Chinook (heavy transport)

• UH-72 Lakota (trainer and aerial scout)

