After school program has kids running

A pair of teachers at Robbinsdale Elementary School have started a creative, after school program to help students burn off some energy and, more importantly, keep kids moving.

Kids line up to tell the teachers how many laps they've run.

It's called Runners' Club and it's a once a week after school program designed to give kids something to do while they wait for parents who may be a little late in picking up their child.

Teacher Briana Arity, along with colleague Brad Horan, came up with the idea.

"We found a lot were just kind of hanging out around school. We'd always see them just walking the streets when we'd leave school. We had kids ask, 'hey can we spend some time with you guys or help you out after school' and we thought, let's just put this to good use," Arity said.

Runners' Club naturally came to mind. However, because Robbinsdale doesn't have a track, Arity and Horan had to get creative.

"It is different because we don't have a track here so we had to make our own course," Arity said. "Five laps equals a mile."

Runners' Club is in its second year and with positive results.

"We traveled enough miles to travel to Kansas City last year," Arity said. "We make it a challenge for them to see how many miles we can go."

It's a challenge the kids are embracing.

"I enjoy running. I do it all the time," said forth grader Thomas Hawley.

Others are a little less excited.

"I run because we're suppose to," said fifth grader Colton. "But not a lot of kids actually run."

However, all of them do walk and organizers say, that's the whole point.

