After nearly three years Nicholas Perry is indicted on robbery charges

Nicholas Perry,31, of Rapid City, was indicted on six counts from events from September of 2017

Assistant Attorney General Scott Roetzel said the delay came from Perry being taken into federal custody shortly after being arrested.

Today Perry pleaded not guilty to first-degree robbery, attempted first-degree robbery, kidnapping in the second degree, and an alternative count of kidnapping in the second degree and two counts of aggravated assault. All stemming from a 2017 robbery of Boyd's Drug mart.

Perry is also charged with being a habitual offender due to a 2008 conviction for possession of drugs.