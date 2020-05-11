After a weekend spike, only 1 new COVID-19 case reported in Pennington County

Pennington County had a small spike in COVID-19 over the weekend.

The county now has 27 infections, 10 more than were reported last Friday. Most of these, seven, were reported Sunday; with only one new infection announced Monday morning.

This comes as South Dakota communities begin to reopen. As people get out more, the exposure risk increases.

Monday, South Dakota reports there are 57 new active cases of the coronavirus; while the number of people who have recovered increased by 40. The state data also shows that 78 people are currently hospitalized.

No new deaths were noted Monday; but there were three in Minnehaha County reported over the weekend.

You can see more in-depth data on COVID-19 by going to your state's department of health website.

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and the South Dakota Department of Health.

