Affordable housing may be coming to Pennington County

Tuesday morning, David Lust, a consultant for the Black Hills area community foundation, went in front of the county commission to talk about a discretionary formula.

Which would allow the county to reduce taxes over a period of five years.

This would add a financial incentive for developers to build affordable multi-family units.

"The costs are really no different than building market rate housing. The question becomes how do you make it work financially when rents are reduced and your costs are still the same and tools like this help close that gap between the cost and the rent revenue so it becomes feasible for developers to build affordable as opposed to market."

Lust says he believes that the county is taking a much needed step in the right direction.