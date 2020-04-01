Adult human remains found near Rapid Creek

Rapid City police are investigating an unattended death after skeletal remains were found near Rapid Creek in Rapid Valley.

A groundskeeper at the Elks Golf Course on Jolly Lane found a human skull sometime before 3 p.m. Tuesday. Police then searched the area and found most of the remains.

Forensic tests will be conducted to determine the identity of the person as well as the cause of death. The person appears to be an adult.

“It’s important to recognize that the forensic testing needed in this case will not be an overnight process,” says Capt. John Olson, commander of the RCPD’s Criminal Investigations Division. “We will be utilizing several different forensic testing labs across the country, and the current COVID-19 situation can have an adverse effect on the ability of these labs to obtain test results in a timely matter.”

