Adopt-A-Park program in Rapid City

Members of the West Boulevard Neighborhood Association came together and spent their Saturday morning planting flowers at Wilson Park.

After hearing about the recent budget cuts, and one of them being flowers at Wilson park, the adopt-a-park coordinator for Wilson park David Holland says they contacted Parks and Recreation and decided to sign up for the program.

Throughout the summer, the members will help maintain the park by picking up trash, cleaning picnic tables, and picking weeds.

Holland says the group will be meeting at the park on the first and third Thursday of each month.

"Almost every morning I'm over here, and I learned that a lot of my neighbors also are over here on a regular basis and they're used to seeing flowers in the park. And they appreciate that. And this year they didn't see it, and they understand that it's an odd year and there are budget cuts and so everybody is happy to chip in," says Holland.

If you're interested in adopting a park, click here.