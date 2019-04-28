Adopt-A-Lake program in need of participants

Conservationists want to keep lakes and rivers free of litter, and South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks is asking for your help to bring that vision to life.

Adopt-A-Lake is very similar to the Adopt-A-Highway program by the Department of Transportation.

People can adopt a publicly owned lake and volunteer to help clean it up.

Staff from Game, Fish, and Parks provides garbage bags, and they also put up a sign with the adopter's name on it.

Chad Tussing, director, Outdoor Campus West, says, "They get a lot of use. We want to keep them nice. This way if someone adopts a lake, they have a little ownership in that property as well. It just helps keep everything better because there's more people out there doing it so it's a free program and it's just a great way to help keep things looking nice and kind of give back to these areas that get a lot of use."

If you're interested in the Adopt-A-Lake program, visit gfp.sd.gov.