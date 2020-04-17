Adjusting to a new norm

COVID-19 has changed our daily routines in more than one way.

From how we interact, to the way we shop, and how we do our jobs.

"School has been online, so that's been interesting too. But it has been cool to see how people have pulled together," says a local community member Heather Skogen

For some moving the office into the home has been a benefit.

"So one nice thing is that my husband can work from home. So we both enjoy that, and it's working fine," says a local community member, Beth Peterson.

When it comes to social interaction, Zoom and FaceTime are sometimes not enough, which is causing people to get creative.

"Instead of going out to eat with my sister and nephew, we're going to do a drive-by and sit in our cars," says a local community member Karen Mckee.

When it's time to get groceries, many are making sure to prepare a checklist.

"Plan out the meals for the week and only get what you need. And try to make sure you got it all covered before you go in," says Skogen.

While others try to stay away from the big crowds.

"I drove past one grocery store because it was too full. And I wear a mask when I go, but it's just different," says Mckee.

And to relieve some stress, some are taking advantage of the outdoors.

"Trying to get out and hike, stay six feet apart, and using hand sanitizer," says Skogen.