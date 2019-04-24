Accessory dwelling units set to be legal in Rapid City

So what is an ADU or accessory dwelling unit? Its an additional unit on a single family property with its own sleeping, eating and sanitary areas.

So something like a basement apartment, attic, or even an addition to the home in the backyard.

ADU's aren't a new concept in Rapid City there are many people currently renting out parts of their home, the city wants to expand on this concept.

Wednesday city officials asked for public feedback.

"To legalize those and to allow newer situations to occur of that nature is just going to increase affordable housing inventory in our community," says Ken Young the community development director.

The final public outreach meetings will end soon, then it will be brought forward for review and if approved the ordinance will be official as soon as this fall.