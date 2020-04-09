Absentee voting will help you stay safe

With the COVID -19 pandemic leading to recommendations for people to stay at home, getting to the polling place to cast your ballot may be tougher than before.

That's why South Dakota's Secretary of State is working with county auditors to send every active voter a form so they can register for absentee voting and cast their ballot remotely.

This will make it easier for some voters who may be more vulnerable to the virus.

Representative Scyller Borglum says this is a great way way to make your vote count, while also staying safe.

“But with COVID-19 and the challenges we are seeing with social distancing and keeping people at home," said Borglum. "We still absolutely encourage everyone to vote and participate in that, but to do it from the safety of their own home.”

Meade County has already sent out the absentee ballots in the mail.