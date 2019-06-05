About 50 sickened from excessive chlorine at Utah pool

Police said nearly 50 people got sick from a pool on Tuesday, most of them children.

About 50 were sickened from chlorine exposure at a Utah pool after a pump malfunctioned. (Source: KSL/CNN)

Police said the main pump malfunctioned and pumped too much chlorine into the water. The chlorine turned to gas.

It was a scary situation for parents.

“We had a failure of a pump, and when that pump kicked back on, it kicked too much chlorine into the water,” Pleasant Grove Police Capt. Britt Smith said. “We had as many as 26 patients transported to local hospitals by ambulance.”

About the same number were taken by their families and friends.

“Ours was taken to Utah Valley. She was one of four in her ambulance. And they showered her and made sure she was all clean and monitored her,” Marie Stott said.

Parents arrived to learn some of their kids were faring better than others: “Conditions like bloody noses, coughing, nausea, vomiting - some were even reported to be in and out of consciousness.”

Solace came in a swift response from medics.

“Our daughters were checked several times by a couple of different city EMTs just to make sure they were OK,” Marie Stott said.

As investigators try to get to the bottom of what happened in this public pool, they're hoping to avoid another night like this one.

“Certainly any time we have a mass casualty critical incident, that is a bad day for us,” Smith said. “We’re going to do everything in our power to determine and isolate exactly what happened so that it never happens again.”

Police said the county health department inspected the pool just weeks ago, and it was cleared to open

