AMBER Alert issued for 3 missing children

An AMBER Alert has been issued in Montana for three children reportedly taken by non-custodial parents with a history of drugs and violence.

The Demontigny children are 5-year-old Raelynn, 3-year-old Lianna and 1-year-old Tony.

The suspects are 28-year-old Tony Demontigny and 30-year-old Ellaura Wright. They are reportedly in one of these vehicles – blue 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe with Montana license plate 222599B; or a white 2001 Chevrolet Malibu with Montana License plate 2247308.

The children were last seen Thursday in Great Falls, Mont.

Anyone with information on these children can call the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office, 406-836-7380.

