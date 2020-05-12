AG sets explanation for Deadwood sports betting constitutional amendment

South Dakota's attorney general has released the official explanation of the constitutional amendment for sports betting in Deadwood.

Voters will decide on this issue at the general election Nov. 3.

The South Dakota Constitution allows the Legislature to approve several types of gambling in Deadwood, but not sports betting. Constitutional Amendment B, if approved by voters, would authorize the state Legislature to add wagering on sporting events in the gaming town.

This would also, according to federal law, allow sports betting at on-reservation tribal casinos.

A vote "yes" would adopt the amendment while a "no" vote would leave the state Constitution as is.