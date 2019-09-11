ABC hosts Democratic debate tonight

ABC is hosting the third Democratic debate, tonight at 6 p.m. on KOTA Territory TV.
Debate moderators are ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, David Muir, Linsey Davis; and Jorge Ramos of Univision.
Ten candidates have qualified for the debate:
• Former Vice President Joe Biden
• New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker
• South Send, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg
• Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro
• California Sen. Kamala Harris
• Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar
• Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke
• Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders
• Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren
• Entrepreneur Andrew Yang