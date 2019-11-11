A veteran gets off the streets and into his own bed

On Veterans Day we thank the men and women who have risked their lives for our freedoms. But we cannot forget the many veterans who end up homeless.

For six and a half years, Charles "Chuck" Thompson was sleeping underneath bridges in Colorado.

After returning from his two-year service in the Navy, he found himself looking for a job. But the frustration was starting to lead to alcoholism.

One day a VA counselor gave him a glimmer of hope and told him, "We have a program for you but it's only up in South Dakota. Do you want to go there? I said, sure," Chuck said.

He now has an apartment to call home and only has to take a short walk to his job at Sonic.

"So it's like, you can't ask for anything better, right. A block away from where I work and right next to a grocery store. Things are cool," he said.

Those words are what the Black Hills VA lives by.

"When that day does happen, it makes the job worth it for sure. We really like to see vets succeed and that's why we do what we do," Black Hills VA Homeless Veteran Coordinator Jamison Hild said.

Chuck said he owes the turn-a-round in his life to the VA.

After attending the annual resource fair for veterans recently, Chuck was happy to not be another veteran asking for a sleeping bag, warm clothes and boots to survive.

"Because I don't need it. If I don't need it why take from somebody else," he said.

The advice he wants to leave with other veterans, he sums up in three words, "don't be picky."

"You want to support yourself, go out and get a job. Work at McDonald's, work at Sonic. Work somewhere, wash dishes. Do something," Chuck said.