A unique piece of U.S. history started at Fort Meade

The National Anthem isn't quite typically heard anymore on TV these days other than sporting events...but some of us can remember hearing it right before the local TV station ended it's broadcast for the day...Well, the anthem has risen again.

Fort Meade the first to play the National Anthem

Stations don't go off air these days but starting today at 5 A.M. KOTA TERRITORY TV and Black Hills Fox will air the Star Spangled Banner.

The Star Spangled Banner was written by Francis Scott Key as a poem during the battle of 1812.

Before it became the official national anthem in 1931, the Star Spangled Banner first became the official music for a military retreat ceremony at Fort Meade Sturgis in 1892.

Learning the anthem got its start right here in the Black Hills is a hidden gem that awaits all those who take a tour of the Fort Meade Museum.

"Absolutely, no question about it. People coming here, and visitors from all over the world come to the Black Hills and many of them come here. When they come here and hear the story behind that it is a high point of their visit." says John Tesnow

Tesnow added that just last week a World War II veteran who landed on Omaha Beach during D-day visited the museum and was able to discuss what the anthem still means to both of them.

