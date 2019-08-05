A tire check is a must before hitting the open road

For many drivers, summer means the call of the open road! But before you head out, Consumer Reports says along with packing your suitcases and snacks, you should also spend a few minutes checking on your tires!

"Being proactive with tire maintenance now can improve safety and save money in the long run," Consumer Reports autos editor Keith Barry said.

Big changes in temperature like from winter-to-spring-to-summer can really affect tire pressure! Check the air pressure level on your tires and adjust it to the number listed on the 'tire information placard' found on the driver's door jamb. Properly inflated tires last longer and make your car more fuel efficient!

This is a good time to check the pressure on your car's spare tire, too!

"You're going to want to inspect all 4 of your tires to check for any cuts, cracks, or blisters or any damage from hitting pothole or a curb," Barry explained.

It's also a good time to check on how worn your tires have become.

"You can check the tread depth of your tires using a quarter. So, put it head down into one of the grooves of tread. If you can see the top of George Washington's head it's time to start shopping for new tires," Barry said.

Worn tires tend to stop longer on wet pavement and hydroplane on water more frequently.

If it is time for new tires, CR recommends the Michelin CrossClimate Plus all weather tires.

Consumer Reports also says it may also be time to rotate your tires. You'll find that info in your car owner's manual. Regular rotations keep the tires wearing evenly and can even make them last longer!

