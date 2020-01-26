A remembrance ceremony about indigenous women held to raise awareness

At two the community gathered to remember Selena Not Afraid and all other indigenous women.

The U.S Department of Justice found that American Indian women face murder rates that are more than ten times the national average.

And according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Native American women under the age of 35 experience a higher murder risk than many other groups.

Morgan Bringswhite whos is with I Am Legacy was there to spread awareness with this event.

"What we wanted to do was stand together in remembrance of Selena Not Afraid. Not only her, we have many other young women and girls, and people actually who have gone missing or murdered in recent years and not a lot of data's been collected about them," said Bringswhite. "So we just want to go ahead and bring awareness about that and stand together with our sisters, our mothers, our aunties, our cousins, and just bring awareness to everyone."

The event was to raise awareness about the safety of indigenous women.