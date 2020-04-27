A problem is brewing for beer distributors

With restaurants and bars closed due to the current pandemic, a problem is brewing for distributors. Kegs aren't selling.

"We do kegs," says Vice President of Fisher Beverage, Kyle Fisher. "We have a whole room of that. Obviously, those aren't selling real well."

Since the kegs aren't selling well, if the beer goes bad, Fisher Beverage will destroy the excess.

Also, sometimes customers don't mind if it's a little out of date and will purchase their beverage for a discounted price.

The shelf life for keg draft beer is normally 45 to 60 days.

Fisher says they are lucky to have a well-rounded portfolio and because of that, certain beverages are doing well.

"We've noticed a trend shift when this whole thing happened," says Fisher. "A lot of people went back to Coors Light, Miller Lite, Keystone, White Claw and some of the summer beers are really taking off right now."

