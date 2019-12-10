Adopting a pet for a holiday gift: making sure it's the right time & thinking long-term

The Black Hills Humane Society said if you're ready for an animal to join your family, getting on during the holiday's can be a great time.

The Executive Director for the Humane Society of the Black Hills, Jerry Steinley said each family is different when it comes to the right time to adopt... but thinking about financial expenses, training, and amount of time that goes into taking care of an animal should be considered before adopting.

Steinley added that the humane society does not see more pets than normal surrendered after the holidays, but making sure the animal is a right fit for your family before adopting is important.

"What we like to see here at the Humane Society of the Black Hills is if somebody is thinking about getting an animal as a gift, instead of coming in and getting the animal, we ask them to come in and get a gift certificate and they can give that as a gift then come back in as a family. Then it's kind of a bonding experience a chance to look around at the animals and find the perfect one for your family," said Steinley.

This year, the Black Hills Humane Society is not offering any specials on adoptions during the holidays and Steinley said adoptions don't increase any higher than normal during the festive season.

