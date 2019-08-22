A new year means fresh faces on campus

The South Dakota School of Mines and Technology is welcoming new faces to campus.

Residential Assistants are helping new students move in as they take on their new journey.

Cars were lined up as parents and students unpacked their dorm supplies for the coming year.

To kick off the school year on the right foot, upperclassmen and residential assistants were there to greet the new students and help them find their way around campus.

They even helped the incoming freshman unload their cars and settle into their new rooms.

Communications manager, Charles Ray says the incoming freshman class consists of 475 students.

"It was kind of hectic. This room was smaller than I anticipated, so I was just like oh my gosh how am I going to fit all this stuff in here, but once I got everything put away it was good, and everything has been going smoothly," says new student Tracy Herrboldt.

Upperclassmen will start to move in on Friday, and through the weekend then classes start on Monday.