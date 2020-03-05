A new tool to help the public find out where construction is taking place

Rapid City is launching a new tool to help the public find out when and where construction is taking place.

The idea behind the new construction site feature is to give the public a visual look as to where construction projects are taking place in the area.

This is a way for people to figure out the areas they may want to avoid or find out where they might see traffic congestion.

While on the site, they will get a look at the city and will get information about project details, the start and anticipated end date, and who the contractor is for the project.

Colored lines will also be on the map. The red lines indicate a street is fully closed, while blue lines is a partial closure, and green means shoulder work is going on.

"It's another tool. A great source for them to actually see what's going on and where it's at. And where they can avoid. Just a look at the construction going on through the entire city," says the GIS coordinator for Rapid City, Angela Tallon.

The feature will launch on Monday. Click here to head to the website.