A new tool is helping police in Hot Springs

Last week, the American Legion donated eight handheld gas detectors to the Hot Springs Police Department.

The Yeezou 201 combustible gas detectors work by detecting any combustible gas in the area showing the officer how dense the gas is and if it's safe for them to be there

It only takes officers seconds to get the detector up and running, which means they don't need to smell the gas to know if there's a problem.

Michael Close if the Chief of Police in Hot Springs.

"Anytime a call comes in we are going to be the first on scene and instead of having an officer injured inhaling the gas," said Close. "As soon as they step out on a call like this they can turn on the meter and see if they are too close if they have to evacuate an area, anything else that goes along with the call."

Close says that if this device saves just one person, it was all worth it.

