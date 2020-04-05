A new law pushes back upcoming election dates

Any election scheduled between April 14 through May 26 of this year will be postponed due to public health and safety.

The members holding the election can choose any Tuesday in June of this year as the alternate election date.

Representative Scyller Borglum says that this bill is to make sure everyone is able to get out and vote safely.

“House Bill 1298 is talking about our upcoming elections and it isn’t just the June second primary that we’re thinking about," said Borglum. "We also have school board elections in the state, we have a variety of city and county elections.”

This new law will not impact the June second primary

