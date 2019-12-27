A new goal for the new year could be lending a helping hand

Volunteers. A key component for many different organizations, including the Spearfish Fire Department.

"Starting to grow and we're starting to get career staff, but the majority of makeup is volunteers. So it's critical that we have volunteers because they're the majority of our workforce," says assistant fire chief, for Spearfish fire department, Robert Mathis.

And with the shortage of volunteer firefighters across the country, setting a goal to get involved with the department won't only benefit you, but your community.

"Don't realize there is an opportunity for them at the volunteer fire department. And because of that, we constantly need more people. If there is nobody there when the call comes out, there is nobody to respond," says the recruitment coordinator Heath Brown.

Brown says 95% of firefighters at the department are volunteers. And just by volunteering, they learn lessons that help even when they aren't battling fires.

"All the science and the knowledge that it takes to fight a fire. And that experience is huge. And you can bring that experience into your life and your jobs," says Brown.

Volunteering doesn't only consist of fighting fires; other areas need help.

"They go out and do smoke detector checks. I've got a couple that runs trucks for me. We have people that do public relations," says Mathis.

Mathis and Brown both believe volunteering is a way to build a relationship with your community, one that benefits everyone.