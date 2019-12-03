A new four-way stop is going up in Rapid City

On Wednesday, December 4, new stops signs will be going up in conjunction with the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center expansion project.

They will be installed on Mount Rushmore road running northbound and southbound at the entrance to Central High School.

The new stop sign will only be there for 3 months during construction and the Civic Center Executive Director Craig Baltzer thinks this will help with traffic flow.

"I think anytime you're around the Civic Center when there is people present," said Baltzer. "When we don't have an event there is not a lot going on around our streets, but when we have an event there is a lot more going on around our streets and we just don't want anyone to get hurt."

After the construction is complete, the Civic Center will look into options to keep pedestrians safe such as a potential stoplight at the intersection.