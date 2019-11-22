A new fast food joint will be opening its doors in a few short weeks

The food court at the Rushmore Mall is expanding, and soon there will be ten food options for shoppers to pick from.

Cluck It is a Wyoming based company and serves up home style fast-food chicken options.

From chicken sandwiches to tenders, this new restaurant won't only provide another snack option for customers at the mall; it will also bring along more job opportunities for the community.

Currently, the food joint is looking for employees, including two managers and a full staff for their early December opening.

"If you're looking for an extra job or if you're looking for a management position, Cluck It is the one that you can go to. They've got these great opportunities, and it's a great company to work for," says the general manager for the Rushmore Mall, Sandy Brockhouse

If you're interested in applying for a position you can message the owner on their Facebook page.