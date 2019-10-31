A new bill is challenging "product of the USA" label

South Dakota senators John Thune and Mike Rounds introduced a new bill that can change how meat is labeled. South Dakota Stockgrowers Association is pushing to close the loophole when it comes to properly identifying products that are truly all made in the USA.

"They [the public] just need to know what's being done to their food," said a rancher from Isabel, Chance Anderson.

To combat consumer deception, ranchers are standing by a new bill.

South Dakota senators introduced a bill Wednesday trying to change the current definition of which beef products could carry the label "product of the USA."

"It could be called the keep everybody honest bill. And that's something we can all wrap our arms around and appreciate. It's just going to prevent a label going on a package of beef that doesn't belong there," South Dakota Stock Growers Association President Gary Deering said.

The current USDA label policy says for meat to be labeled a product of the USA it just needs to be at least packaged in the USA.

But ranchers are calling it a loophole for meat companies.

"All they did was take it out of one package and put it, cut it up a little bit smaller and put it in a new package," Anderson said.

The new bill wants only beef born, raised and slaughtered in the U.S. to receive the label.

Anderson says the bill is a step in the right direction toward a long fight with the U.S. government.

"They're trying to push beef into a little corner to where we got no place to go and financially everybody is strapped. It's hard to fight as someone as big as an entity like the U.S government."

Anderson said consumers want to be educated about their food but "maybe they don't know where or how to ask. It needs to be put in front of them what is being done and how far is the overreach."

According to the press release, Thune and Rounds wrote to Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue to offer support for administrative changes to the FSIS beef labeling requirements.