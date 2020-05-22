A new attraction is hovering over the Black Hills

Bennie Forister and his wife wanted to create a new Black Hills tourist venue. They spoke with visitors, all who said they wanted to see more hands-on activities in the area. After a little research, he found an answer overseas.

"I found out this had never been done in the United States," says the owner of Hover Hawgs, Bennie Forister. "It's popular in Europe and there's one hovercraft park in Canada but its never done here before."

Forister had five hovercrafts built in England that were then brought to the United States last month.

Two weeks ago, he opened for business at Harvest Acres Venues in Rapid City.

Even during the pandemic, people are coming from all over to check out his new attraction. Locals of all ages are also itching to get out of the house.

"We had an 81-year-old man operating a hovercraft a couple of nights ago with his great-grandson and they had a blast," says Forister.

This is the only hovercraft park in the United States. Anyone 9 years and older can participate.