A new South Dakota State Bill attempting to make parole possible for some serving live sentences

A new South Dakota State Senate bill is attempting to make parole possible for some people serving life sentences here in South Dakota.

Senator Arthur Rusch of Vermillion introduced the idea.

Rusch says life sentences are a concern and take up a lot of space in prison and money.

Currently, in South Dakota, Rusch says 38 people are serving life sentences for second-degree murder, and six people are serving life sentences for manslaughter.

With this bill, if someone is sentenced to life for a Class B felony, like second-degree murder, the inmate should be eligible after forty years for parole.

While an inmate who falls under the Class C felony, like first-degree manslaughter, would be eligible for parole after thirty years.

Local attorney Tim Rensch says there are a lot of people serving a life sentence for different reasons and believes many people can benefit from this bill.

"The board of paroles doesn't just let anybody out. It's no walk in the park to get through them. And if they feel that a person has exhibited the type of traits that can allow them to move on in society, I think maybe we all as a society can learn from those people," says Rensch.

The bill passed the Senate Judiciary Committee today five to two and will now go to the Senate floor.