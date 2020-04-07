A mask shortage in the U.S. is causing some people to get creative.

Lexie and James Stith, two teachers in New Castle Wyoming who can't make it into the classroom, found a need in their community and wanted to print out a solution.

"I had approached homeland security, our local officer, and once I saw a video of Billings Clinic Foundation putting these Montana masks together," said James. "Then I approached him and said I have printers do you want me to start producing these and he said yes yes we need them because he was just approached by the fire department who could not get masks of any sort until July or August."

And that is exactly who these teachers are handing more than one hundred 3-D printed masks to.

"So we started with distributing first to first responders, health care professionals, support staff for those people, and then secondly we've had friends of ours reach out," said Lexie.

But even though the couple gives the masks away they rely a lot on donations to keep production going. In addition to the medical-grade filter, other supplies are getting harder to find.

"This elastic is hard to find right now and so we've got some on order but it's going to come two months from now. We've had people going into their sewing baskets and bringing us yards of it and that has been awesome," said James. "We've had people we don't even know mailing us elastic which I don't even know how they heard about it but it's just cool to see people coming together right now and helping us out and helping healthcare providers out," said Lexie.

The Stith's want to make a thousand masks, you can help by donating to their Go Fund Me.