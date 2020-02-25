A man is sentenced to pay thousands of dollars for damaging school property

A man from the Pine Ridge Reservation is sentenced to pay thousands of dollars for damaging school property on the reservation.

Twenty-year-old Nicholas Otter Robe earlier pleaded guilty to third degree burglary after destroying two vehicles and damaging a school on the Pine Ridge Reservation in June 2018.

According to federal court documents, Otter Robe admitted to smashing the glass of two vehicles in the parking lot of Pine Ridge School then entered the school destroying equipment like computers, printers, air conditioners and more.

The court documents say, school and officer body cameras caught Otter Robe in the act.

Officers reported he was under the influence at the time.

Prosecutors asked for the judge to order Otter Robe to get a job to pay toward the $40,700 he owes in restitution.

Judge Jeffrey Viken sentenced Otter Robe to five years of probation and $300 a month payments toward the restitution.