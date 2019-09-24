A local veteran gets a tattoo to remember veterans who have taken their lives

Veteran suicide rates are on the rise. The most recent Veterans Affairs report shows more than 6,000 veterans take their own lives every year.

One local veteran admits he thought the battle was over when he came home from Afghanistan, but now he's fighting a different battle inside.

"I was almost one of those 22," Chris Ripka said.

Twenty-two is the number of veterans who took their own lives every day, according to reports back in 2012.

To honor those lives lost, Chris Ripka got a tattoo on his arm on Friday.

"Different non-profit organizations that kind of got started around the 22 in the beginning, they just kept it because it's a branded image. And it's what people know now," Ripka said.

But the most recent VA report says the veteran suicide rate per day is 20.

In general, the rate increased by six percent in a span of 12 years.

So, though 22 isn't the current statistic, Ripka said seeing double is significant to him as he survived two suicide attempts.

"There's two numbers. They're both the number two. And I tried to do it twice," he said.

Ripka served in the Army as an infantryman providing overwatch security. After seeing the burned body of a six-month-old girl in the troop medical hospital one night, the smiling man everyone knew changed to a man now struggling with PTSD.

The horrific memory in Afghanistan returned when his three year old daughter fell and split her head open, just two months after his arrival home.

"Once I saw her just something broke. Something just, flood gates opened up. Everything just went upside down just immediately," Ripka said.

His daughter ended up being ok.

But integrating with the family over time was difficult.

"You would think the stress level would come down but it really kind of amplified it. Because now that we're back home how do we react to our families."

A common problem veterans transitioning face.

"You're hyper vigilant 24/7, 7 days a week. Well doing that for a long time, when you do come back all of a sudden you have all this time and you're not use to being around your family and vice versa they're not use to having you around. So it's definitely an adjustment," VA Black Hills Clinic Transition Patient Advocate Jonathan "J.J" Elm.

Elm said 12 months before a military member is released they should start joining transitioning classes and recognize there is nothing wrong with seeking help.

"Mission first then your family and friends. Well, then when they get out of the military that mission's over. Now the mission is they need to be a little bit selfish and starting helping themselves," Elm said.

Ripka has a new mission now.

"Every single day I think about who do I know that I can reach out to. Who do I know that I can maybe help out just a little bit because I don't need to help everybody. I just need to help one," Ripka said

Ripka has a podcast

where he talks about his journey as a veteran and discusses issues like suicidal awareness.