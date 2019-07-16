A local university leads the charge in sustainability across the Black Hills

A local university is leading the charge in sustainability across the Black Hills.

Black Hills State University welcomed its first electric vehicle to campus this past April.

The sustainability coordinator says the EV travels to and from Rapid City on a single charge, shuttling faculty who teach on the Rapid campus every day.

The fully electric vehicle has already saved the university more than 70 gallons of gasoline, and faculty can't stop requesting it.

"When you compare our electricity rates versus what we would normally pay in fuel to send a traditional gas powered vehicle to Rapid, we do see about a 60 percent costs savings, and that's just really the cherry on top. But we really are here for the sustainability of the vehicle and just reducing the amount of green house gas emissions that our campus is responsible for," said Eva Chase, sustainability coordinator of Black Hills State University.

With cost savings, greenhouse gas reductions and the popularity with faculty, BHSU hopes they can bring more EV's to their environmentally friendly campus in the future.