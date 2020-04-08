A local toy store is offering curbside pickup so customers can purchase Easter baskets

Easter is only a few days away, and staff at a local toy store is making sure people can get those Easter Baskets while taking part in social distancing.

The owner says she decided to create the baskets to provide a sense of normalcy to the public while also keeping staff employed.

To place an order, all someone has to do is call the store and make a selection.

Customers can also tell staff what they're looking for and how much they would like to spend.

Once completed, customers can pay over the phone and then receive the basket through curbside pickup.

So far, more than 100 baskets have been ordered.

"To keep as much normalcy as we can for kids. During this difficult time, we have done a lot of puzzles, games, art supplies. There is a need for these products, and we can supply that we need," says the owner of Who's Toy House Somer Kingsbury

If you're interested in buying a basket, you can place your order by Wednesday at midnight.