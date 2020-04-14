A local dentist explains what it's like to work during the pandemic

Just like many other businesses, dental offices are operating under a new norm. And at Carpenter Dental, they have been shut down since mid-March.

"I've never seen anything like this before, where I just couldn't work at all," says a dentist for Carpenter Dental, Chad Carpenter.

Carpenter has been a dentist in Rapid City for 15 years and says the only patients he can see right now are those who have uncontrolled bleeding, severe swelling and have a pain level of six or higher.

"If you have a growth or tumor or something that you don't know what it is, you can be seen. If you have stitches that need to be removed," says Carpenter.

Last week Carpenter saw three patients who fit into the emergency category.

"All of our locations are completely shut down. All of our employees, except for three, are laid off," says Carpenter.

Carpenter says, 36 people are out of work and believes the earliest he will be able to reopen is June first. But looking out for everyone's safety comes first.

Many people can't head to the dentist at the moment, but there are some things that you can do to make sure your teeth stay clean. So let's say you just ate a piece of candy or another food item. The best thing you can do is grab your toothbrush, toothpaste, and some floss and get cleaning.

"You know you're going to need to get back in and see your dental team for your cleaning and checkup. So be ready for them to call you," says Carpenter.