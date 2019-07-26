A local business uses bikes and booze to give back to our schools

Four years ago, the Black Hills Party Pedaler group bicycle rode into Rapid City.

Bike gears on the Black Hills Party Pedaler.

The business recently started hosting Hop-a-Rides on Thursdays during Rapid City Summer Nights.

All the profits from Hop-a-Rides will be donated to the Rapid City School District.

"When we had the idea of doing a donation for Rapid City School District, it was very easy to jump on board with because we know how important our youth is and their education," said Johnny Soriano, owner, and co-founder of Black Hills Party Pedaler.

Soriano said he brought this attraction to Rapid City because it fits in with the vibrant, outdoorsy community.

These group bicycle tours last two hours and include dancing, karaoke, and stops at local pubs in the downtown area.

The public can make reservations for any occasion, including birthdays and bachelor/bachelorette parties.

The Black Hills Party Pedaler operates Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 12:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tours begin and end at 401 7th Street.