A local business is giving back to the community

Starting this coming Tuesday, Armadillos will be providing steamburgers, their signature version of a sloppy joe, to those in need.

Lending a helping hand to those in need. (KOTA)

Every Tuesday until May 26, staff will be cooking 300 sandwiches to help the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

All someone has to do is show up to Armadillos between 11 A.M and 1 P.M. to pick up their steamburger.

There will be a separate place where the burgers will be handled, as well as a table with the food on it to minimize hand to hand contact.

At this time, they are only offering one burger per person.

"I think it's a good time. We want to keep it safe for people to come down. So it's good timing for people to get out to come down and have a good meal. Take a little stress off their life," says the owner, Mike Brummer.

If there is still a need come the end of May, Brummer says they will address what to do next.