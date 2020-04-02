A local Uber driver speaks out as to why he's not driving at the moment

Many people rely on ridesharing services, and even though they're still available during the COVID-19 pandemic, some local Lyft and Uber drivers are stepping back.

Michael Wynia has been an Uber driver for almost a year now and has completed more than 700 rides.

But due to COVID-19 concerns, he has now stepped back from Uber as well as delivering for Door Dash and Postmates.

Wynia says there are a few drivers who use this job as their primary source of income.

Now there are a few other local Lyft and Uber drivers who stopped driving, but Wynia says there are still a number of drivers still out there who are taking proper precautions.

It was a tough decision for Wynia, but he felt it was the right choice. Not only for his own safety but for the safety of others.

"I like helping people and making sure people are getting to and from where they need to be. But like I said, even though I stepped down, others have stepped up and are putting up a good fight," says Wynia.