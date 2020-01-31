A literally hefty donation for Hooked on Hardwater event

A vibrant neon-colored barrel, filled with coins, weighs at least 400 pounds, is delivered to the Rooster today. The barrel is now the new donation jar for the Rapid City Club for Boys at the shop. Shannon Thomas is the one who donated the barrel.

Thomas has always collected the change from the pop machine at his moving company. When he heard the donation jar at the Rooster was stolen, he wanted to do something about it, so he brought this barrel full of change to the shop. Thomas jokes, this heavy barrel is going to be hard to steal.

The donation is for the Hooked on Hardwater event for the Boys Club, where the boys are matched with professional ice fishermen and spend a day bonding and ice fishing.

The donation money helps buy the bait, the gear, and the gloves for the boys. If you want to support Hooked on Hardwater for the Club For Boys, they will host a banquet on Feburary 22nd. Tickets are available at the Rooster. They will be raffling off an ATV.

