A hero's welcome from Midwest Honor Flight Mission 5, for some Veterans, it's a first

Veterans from World War II, the Korean War, and Vietnam War will be honored for their service Sept. 24.

For many veterans, this is a welcome home they never received.

When asked if he considers himself an American hero, James Allison, who served 27 years in the Army, said...

"I would say, there's others that have done a lot more than I have," said James Allison, Veteran who served in the Korean War and Vietnam.

But those involved in Midwest Honor Flight have a different perspective.

"When you meet a hero, they never seem to feel like they are, or they're deserving of that, but these Veterans that are going with us are absolutely heroes," said Jim Bussell, Board of Directors for Midwest Honor Flight.

"Definitely American heroes, they've had the potential of sacrificing everything and not even making it home and I think everyone should be extremely grateful that they did what they did, and made it back in one piece," said Bryan Ott, paramedic for Rapid City Fire Department.

More than 80 Veterans serving in World War II, the Korean war, and Vietnam will travel to our nation's capital as part of the Midwest Honor Flight Mission 5.

"Every one is emotional and impactful for a different reason. I'm excited about this one because from the time we leave Rapid City until the time we get home, I'm going to have two Veterans along with us and what I'm really excited about is hearing what they think on the way home," Bussell said.

At 90 years old, this is Allison's first ever Honor Flight tour, a privilege bringing back memories of his Army retirement speech.

"I started out, as I leave the Army, he stopped me and he said I'm sorry but I must stop you, once you're in the Army you never leave it, and I think that's true," Allison said.

Midwest Honor Flight Mission 6 will be Oct. 12 and is taking 120 Vietnam Veterans to Washington D.C.

Mission 6 will bring the total Veterans who have flown on a Midwest Honor Flight to just over 520.