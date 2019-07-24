A different kind of horsepower makes it way through Sturgis

The Budweiser Clydesdales made their way down the "Old Town Road" of Sturgis as part of the Music on Main event.

Budweiser Clydesdales arrive in Sturgis

The tradition of the Clydesdales started in 1933 as a way to celebrate the end of prohibition.

Now 80 years later the horsepower is still going strong for Budweiser.

The Clydesdales begin training when they are 3 years old and like other animals who you try to train..... "You can't tell them nothin.'"

"They're just like having giant dogs. They have their own personality, we have some that are extremely curious, some that like to be right next to you when you are cleaning stalls, then some that like to be the leader of the pack." says Shelby Zarobinski

If you missed the Clydesdales in Sturgis, they are scheduled to be at Summer Nights in Rapid and on Saturday at the Days of 76 Rodeo.