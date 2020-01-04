A decrease in DUI arrest in 2019

Driving under the influence can lead to dangerous situations not only for the person operating the vehicle but for everyone around them.

723 DUI arrest in 2019, and the Rapid City Police Department says it's a step in the right direction.

"Almost a 200 number decrease from 2018. And we've seen it's at an eight-year low," says Sgt. Ryan Phillips from the Rapid City Police Department.

Getting caught while driving under the influence comes with a series of consequences, ranging from fines, losing the right to drive, and even serving time behind bars. With those consequences, many are choosing a different option.

"We have Lyft, but we also have Uber in Rapid City as well. So now we have more, and we're seeing significant declines in DUI arrest and intoxicated drivers on the road," says Phillips.

A local Lyft driver says she is happy to see those decreasing and believes many people in the area are making the right choice by not getting behind the wheel if they did have too much to drink.

"We had an increase in passengers as well. We're pleased to see how many people are using it to get home safely," says one Lyft Driver, Laurie Schlecht.

Schlecht drives during the later hours, so it's common for her to get ride requests to and from the bars.

She says she doesn't mind because she is happy to see people making the right choice.

"Cars already sitting at home. They were able to enjoy themselves, and they can be back home safely for their family and friends," says Schlecht.

Even though there is a decrease, officials are still enforcing the law.

"Just because ride-sharing is here and it's a little bit safer doesn't mean we're going to put any less resource on trying to get intoxicated drivers off the road," says Phillips.