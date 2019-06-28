A can of spray paint and Art Alley help these 'Graffiti Sisters'

On the best of days, teens can have a difficult time expressing themselves to other generations. That's where a can of spray paint and a brick wall become great communication tools for these "Graffiti Sisters."

After a couple of days in a classroom learning the techniques of graffiti art, the teens hit Art Alley where the messages they scrawl across the back of a building are more than just colorful images. Their artwork lets people know they are here and that they have a voice.

"We all have our abilities to use our voice but some people don't … which they could use to do good … but they don't," Charlie Swann, a Douglas High School student, said.

“I fell that is something that is continually left unaddressed just because they’re seen as younger. People don’t feel the need to validate them. I think this is giving them that chance,” said Derek Smith, community engagement coordinator at the Dahl Arts Center.

Even though their alley work is not permanent, it will be around a while for people to see.

"Here they're interacting with their environment,” Smith said. “They can walk around downtown and see it every day; and other people can interact with it."

Charlie says she doesn't have a specific message with her work ... she rather "free styles" ... enjoying the statements she can make while creating art.

“It’s just how you’re feeling. It’s kind of hard to put stuff into words,” Charlie explained.

Graffiti sister Fiona Anderson's focus is just as therapeutic, but with a point.

“I think that political messages in art are really important," Fiona, a Stevens High School student, said.

“It allows them to have a more interactive experience with the community … to show them that their voice can be seen and can be heard in an arena that they don’t normally get the active validation from,” Smith said.

The Dahl has several classes involving graffiti art. Next up is a graffiti art camp July 8 through 12 for kids 7 to 13 years old. You can find more on this class by clicking here.

