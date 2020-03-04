A bill to help farmers and ranchers progresses in Pierre

At 7:30 this morning the House State Affairs Committee held a hearing on a bill that would revise certain provisions regarding the county zoning and appeals process.

For farmers and ranchers, Senate Bill 157 would aim to streamline the zoning process for special use permits, like developing agriculture facilities in the county.

The committee voted 10-to-3 in favor of sending the bill to the full house floor, but people who oppose the bill say it's taking local control away from the counties.

But South Dakota Cattleman's Association president Eric Jennings says it would have the opposite effect.

"It's doing the opposite I think. The county commissioners are still having to write the criteria that go into the zoning process. The states not going to be involved in that at all," says Jennings. "What it does take out is the outside interest coming in and providing so much public testimony that would derail the project."

Senate Bill 157 could go to the house floor for a vote as early as Thursday.