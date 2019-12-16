A Spearfish card game is selling out

Popular card games include poker, go fish and blackjack. But in Spearfish, people are playing something fun and new: Backdoors and Breaches.

John Strand is the owner of Black Hills Information Security

"We created a basic card game, its called Backdoors and Breaches and the point of the game is to try to make learning computer security a lot more accessible for both defenders and people that might be doing security assessments," said Strand.

The inspiration came from a card game he saw at a conference combined with his work at Black Hills Information Security.

To get this idea up and running, he met up with a local artist to design the cards and the finished product is flying off the shelves.

"Just this week we actually released it on Amazon so people could buy it for inexpensive I think it's like ten bucks and we sold out two thousand copies in less than twenty-four hours," said Strand. "So I would say as of now with all the conferences and everything that we've done, we're probably looking at ten thousand copies of this and we just did an emergency order for another eleven thousand because it is resonating with the infosec community and the I.T. community to help people better understand computer security."

Black Hills Information Security has already sent four thousand more card decks to Amazon after selling out and they have two thousand more that are going to be around the nation at conferences and sent to educators.

Backdoors and Breaches have already been a runaway success and Strand is planning more.

"We are coming up with an expansion pack where infosec professionals that are big in the community, we're actually developing character cards for them and then that will actually influence the game as well and we are also working on a board game because clearly I don't like sleep," said Strand.

If you'd like to try your hand at Backdoors and Breaches with a deck of your own, you can check out this link.