A Sheridan brewing company defies some re-opening measures

As businesses reopen across the country, cities and states are implementing a variety of measures to keep the public safe.

Wyoming has a list of mandates that businesses must implement, including maintaining social distance, having extra sanitization, no self-service, and employees wearing masks.

The owner of Smith Alley Brewing Company in Sheridan is following most of these mandates, but she is not requiring employees to wear masks.

Tiffany McCormick took to Facebook to voice her displeasure about the mask requirement and said she has been threatened with having her license revoked if she does not start mandating masks

"The police chief came in and grandstanded and waived his papers around threatened to pull our license if we didn't comply, threatened to throw me in jail, threatened to fine," said McCormick.

In a phone interview, Lieutenant Tom Ringley with the Sheridan Police Department said the police department cannot pull licenses, the County Health Office does, and the police are just the messengers.

McCormick said her employees are like family and cares deeply about them, but says these mandates cross the line

"The mandates, I feel, infringe on a lot of constitutional rights of myself and my staff," said McCormick.

McCormick feels since she has been critical, she has been targeted.

"It really has been selective in how the police have enforced these mandates," said McCormick. "They have overlooked many businesses for violating numerous mandates, but they have continually focused on Smith Alley Brewing Company."

Ringley said the process is complaint driven and someone had alerted the Sheridan County Public Health Department that Smith Alley Brewing Company was not following the rules.

McCormick emphasized throughout our interview that she respects law enforcement, but feels like Smith Alley Brewing Company is being used as an example.

McCormick also said she believes much of the COVID information is fear-based and said the situation in Wyoming is a completely different than what's happening in major cities.