A Rapid City woman's life in quarantine

A Rapid City woman has been in quarantine for nearly 16 days because of Coronavirus, but she was isolated as a precaution to keep her safe, not because she tested positive for Coronavirus.

Brianna Kosma and her fiancee have been in quarantine after she returned from a trip to visit family in Colorado and she began to feel sick.

She tested negative for COVID-19, but she has some respiratory health problems.

Health care workers told her to quarantine to avoid coming into contact with the virus.

Since then, she says she has been trying to stick to a routine as much as possible, and misses her work at a chiropractic office.

"I'm used to being at work, so that's been kind of hard to not be at work and not feeling like I'm being useful," said Kosma. "I don't know how many times I've told my coworkers, 'I'm sorry I'm not there to help out with this.' But, we've had people drop off groceries. Walmart pickup has been great-- we had someone go and pick that up for us and drop it off at our house. You know, people waving at us through our window and what not."

Kosma says being inside during such nice weather has also been tricky, but she looks forward to spending time outside in the coming spring months.