A Rapid City dentist 3D prints masks during pandemic

Since there is a national shortage in masks, one Rapid City dentist turned to technology to keep himself, his staff, and his patients safe.

Dr. Jared Taylor at Jackson Boulevard Dental Associates utilized his 3-D printer to make masks that are similar to the heavy-duty, N-95 masks.

He said he downloaded a pattern created by another dentist and started printing the masks.

Taylor uses a 3D printer for surgical guides for placing implants, retainers, night guards, models, and eventually thinks it will be used for dentures. He started printing the masks so as not to take the needed N-95 masks away from front line health care providers.

"I found that there was quite a good bit of use in dentistry for 3D printing, and then someone gave me an idea of starting to print the mask and find the filter," said Taylor. "So we figured this would be an excellent way, especially since N-95 masks are in such low supply right now, we figured we need to do something to protect ourselves in the mean time while we are treating patients for emergencies."

Taylor said he is only seeing emergency patients and everyone entering the building goes through a screening process, including taking their temperature and answering questions about symptoms.